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Rudy Giuliani hospitalized: Former NYC Mayor in ‘critical but stable’ condition

The news has prompted a wave of reaction across the political spectrum

Rudy Giuliani hospitalized: Former NYC Mayor in ‘critical but stable’ condition
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized: Former NYC Mayor in ‘critical but stable’ condition

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently fighting for his life in a hospital.

His spokesperson, Ted Goodman, confirmed Sunday that the man once known as “America’s Mayor’ is in “critical but stable condition.”

While the exact cause of his illness has not been released, fans noticed he sounded “a little under the weather” during his Friday night online show where he warned viewers, “my voice won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do.”

The news has prompted a wave of reactions across the political spectrum. His team is calling for national support, with Goodman stating:

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.”


He added a plea for supporters to “join us in prayers for America’s Mayor.”

Former President Donald Trump also shared the news on social media calling Giuliani a “True Warrior” and the “Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR.”

Trump expressed his sadness over the situation, writing, “now look at Rudy. So sad!”

Giuliani’s health has been a concern recently following a car accident last year.

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