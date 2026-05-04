Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK disrupts DMK-AIADMK stronghold, Stalin leads in Kolathur

Counting is currently in progress for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections revealing a high-stakes battle between the ruling DMK, the AIADMK and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s new party, TVK.
Early trends show a surprisingly competitive field after a historic voter turnout of 85.1%.
While Chief Minister M.K Stalin seeks a second term, the emergence of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has disrupted traditional calculations.
Early reports indicate TVK is leading in several pockets including T. Nagar and Salem West.
Analysts noted that “the strong participation shows voters were highly engaged,” with exit polls previously suggesting TVK could act as a major spoiler or even a kingmaker.
In key battles, M.K. Stalin maintains a steady lead in Kolathur, while TVK leader Vijay is seeing positive early numbers in Perambur.
Observers emphasised that “the main contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA” but Vijay’s debut has added a “new dimension to the state’s traditionally two-party politics.”
As the afternoon progresses, the state waits to see if the DMK can hold its ground or if a shift in power is imminent.