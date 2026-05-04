Princess Beatrice's husband makes surprise gesture as Eugenie ends silence with baby news 

After months of rising tensions, the British Royal Family finally received joyful news, as Princess Eugenie was to embrace motherhood for the third time.
The Princess of York turned to her Instagram account on Monday, May 4th, to officially announce the baby news with a delightful snap of her kids, August, 5, Ernest, 2, holding the sonography result.
King Charles III also reacted to the third pregnancy with a heartfelt statement, congratulating Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer. August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family," Buckingham Palace announced.
The statement continued, "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news,” hinting the 77-year-old British monarch is not distant from Eugenie or her eldest sister, Princess Beatrice, amid the ongoing Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s Jeffrey Epstein controversy. `
Notably, King Charles’ post also drew a reaction from Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who sent a sweet show of support to her sister-in-law, as he commented three red heart emojis to celebrate the royal baby news.
This post also seemingly debunked the ongoing trouble in paradise rumours between Edoardo and Beatrice, which emerged last month due to Andrew and Sarah’s bad deeds.