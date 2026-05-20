News
Make us preferred on Google
News

James Murdoch to acquire Vox, New York magazine after public split from News Corp

James Murdoch spurns dad’s media empire with Vox, New York magazine purchase

James Murdoch to acquire Vox, New York magazine after public split from News Corp
James Murdoch to acquire Vox, New York magazine after public split from News Corp

James Murdoch, the youngest son of conservative media mogul and Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, is building his own media empire.

Murdoch is acquiring New York Magazine, Vox.com and the Vox Media Podcast Network in a $300 million deal with Vox Media, his company, Lupa Systems, announced on Wednesday.

Murdoch had a public split from his father and his media conglomerate — which includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and more — over ideological differences.

James and his wife, Kathryn, donated more than a million dollars to former President Joe Biden’s campaign for the White House in 2020.

He believes in climate change and slammed conservative media outlets in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot just before Biden took office.

Barney Frank: Architect of landmark Wall Street reforms passes away at 86
Barney Frank: Architect of landmark Wall Street reforms passes away at 86
US ‘has essentially taken over’ Iran, Trump claims amid intensifying conflict
US ‘has essentially taken over’ Iran, Trump claims amid intensifying conflict
Netanyahu government faces possible end as Israel moves toward snap election
Netanyahu government faces possible end as Israel moves toward snap election
PM Modi ‘Melody’ toffees gift to Giorgia Meloni sparks reaction: ‘Melodi’
PM Modi ‘Melody’ toffees gift to Giorgia Meloni sparks reaction: ‘Melodi’
Russia threatens Latvia over Ukraine drones; US vows to defend NATO allies
Russia threatens Latvia over Ukraine drones; US vows to defend NATO allies
Bain Fire Update: 1,375 acres burned, 4 injured in Jurupa Valley wildfire
Bain Fire Update: 1,375 acres burned, 4 injured in Jurupa Valley wildfire
Dallas Flight Cancellations: Hundreds grounded at DFW and Love Field amid Texas storms
Dallas Flight Cancellations: Hundreds grounded at DFW and Love Field amid Texas storms
JD Vance suggests Karoline Leavitt could fill VP role while Usha welcomes baby
JD Vance suggests Karoline Leavitt could fill VP role while Usha welcomes baby
San Diego shooting: Mosque guard hailed as hero for protecting worshippers
San Diego shooting: Mosque guard hailed as hero for protecting worshippers
Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding: Date, venue and guest list
Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding: Date, venue and guest list
US treasury yields hit 19-year peak, sparking debt concerns
US treasury yields hit 19-year peak, sparking debt concerns
Red Lobster's oldest locaion set for permanent shut down after 56 years
Red Lobster's oldest locaion set for permanent shut down after 56 years

Popular News

BTS teases 2026 AMAs return amid FIFA controversy: Everything we know

BTS teases 2026 AMAs return amid FIFA controversy: Everything we know

an hour ago
Eminem 'horrified' over ex Kim Scott DUI arrests, willing to help with rehab

Eminem 'horrified' over ex Kim Scott DUI arrests, willing to help with rehab
22 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie follows Meghan Markle’s lead to push key mission on global stage

Duchess Sophie follows Meghan Markle’s lead to push key mission on global stage
an hour ago