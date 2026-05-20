James Murdoch to acquire Vox, New York magazine after public split from News Corp

James Murdoch, the youngest son of conservative media mogul and Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, is building his own media empire.
Murdoch is acquiring New York Magazine, Vox.com and the Vox Media Podcast Network in a $300 million deal with Vox Media, his company, Lupa Systems, announced on Wednesday.
Murdoch had a public split from his father and his media conglomerate — which includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and more — over ideological differences.
James and his wife, Kathryn, donated more than a million dollars to former President Joe Biden’s campaign for the White House in 2020.
He believes in climate change and slammed conservative media outlets in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot just before Biden took office.