'Emily in Paris' Season 6 confirmed as final chapter, Lily Collins gears up for final goodbye

Emily in Paris is officially returning to Netflix for Season 6, which will also serve as the final chapter of the beloved series.
On Thursday, May 21, Netflix announced that the production for the series season 6 kicked off in Greece before the cast and crew fly to Monaco and then return to Paris for a final goodbye.
Following the news of the final season, series star and producer Lily Collins turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks from Greece.
"Annnnnd we're back — for the last time. @emilyinparis takes on Greece (and of course France) for one final, epic adventure. Let’s make it the most incredibly special season yet!…," Collins penned.
The news of the final season was made by Collins in a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the cast.
"Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime," Collins shared in the video.
She added, "I can't wait for all the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet! I'm so incredibly grateful."
Along with Collins, the series stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Arnaud Binard, Paul Forman, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque.