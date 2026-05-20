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Russia, China warn Trump’s ‘golden dome’ missile plan threatens stability

Putin's China visit comes after Trump's three-day high-stakes visit to China, which concluded without any major breakthrough

Russia, China warn Trump’s ‘golden dome’ missile plan threatens stability
Russia, China warn Trump’s ‘golden dome’ missile plan threatens stability

Russia and China have jointly criticized the US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile-defense system, warning about potential economic turmoil globally.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing, the criticism came when Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted him with a formal state ceremony.

Russia, China warn Trump’s ‘golden dome’ missile plan threatens stability

Several reports suggested the Golden Dome project aims to create a multi-layered missile defense network, which is able to intercept missiles at all stages of flight, including through space-based systems and orbiting weapons.

Moscow and Beijing argued that the plan undermines the balance between offensive and defensive nuclear capabilities, a principle they say is essential for maintaining strategic stability.

Both the countries criticised the US for enabling the 2010 New START treaty to expire without negotiating a replacement.

Moreover, Russia backed China’s refusal to join possible US-Russian arms control talks, while both nations warned against the deployment of intermediate-range missiles and “preemptive” strike strategies.

Meanwhile, Russia released footage showing nuclear warhead drills involving Iskander-M missile systems during joint military exercises with Belarus, further heightening tensions surrounding global nuclear security.

Notably, Putin's China visit comes after Trump's three-day high-stakes visit to China, which concluded without any major breakthrough. 

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