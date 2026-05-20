Russia, China warn Trump’s ‘golden dome’ missile plan threatens stability

Russia and China have jointly criticized the US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile-defense system, warning about potential economic turmoil globally.
During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing, the criticism came when Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted him with a formal state ceremony.
Several reports suggested the Golden Dome project aims to create a multi-layered missile defense network, which is able to intercept missiles at all stages of flight, including through space-based systems and orbiting weapons.
Moscow and Beijing argued that the plan undermines the balance between offensive and defensive nuclear capabilities, a principle they say is essential for maintaining strategic stability.
Both the countries criticised the US for enabling the 2010 New START treaty to expire without negotiating a replacement.
Moreover, Russia backed China’s refusal to join possible US-Russian arms control talks, while both nations warned against the deployment of intermediate-range missiles and “preemptive” strike strategies.
Meanwhile, Russia released footage showing nuclear warhead drills involving Iskander-M missile systems during joint military exercises with Belarus, further heightening tensions surrounding global nuclear security.
Notably, Putin's China visit comes after Trump's three-day high-stakes visit to China, which concluded without any major breakthrough.