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Markets surge as Iran signals possible end to conflict

The S&P 500 rose to 2.55%, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a sharp spike of 3.27%

Markets surge as Iran signals possible end to conflict
Markets surge as Iran signals possible end to conflict

Global markets saw a notable rise on Tuesday after Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian showed willingness to end the conflict, provided it receives firm security guarantees against future attacks.

Pezeshkian stated Iran does not seek war and had previously engaged in diplomacy in good faith ahead of military strikes by the US and Israel.

He termed those actions as “violations of international law and urged European nations to take a more balanced, law-based approach.”

Tehran needs assurances that further attacks will be continued.

Oil prices also eased, with crude slipping toward $101 per barrel, though remaining above the key $100 level.

Investors swiftly replied, interpreting the remarks as a sign of resolving the ongoing conflict. The S&P 500 rose to 2.55%, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a sharp spike of 3.27%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 1,000 points. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields saw a decline, reflecting minimised demand for safe-haven assets.

As per reports from Iranian media, potential strikes on regional energy infrastructure, underscoring ongoing tensions.

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