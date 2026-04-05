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Karan Johar drops first look of Ananya Panday starrer ‘Chand Mera Dil’

‘Chand Mera Dil’ stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in leading roles

Karan Johar drops first look of Ananya Panday starrer ‘Chand Mera Dil’
Karan Johar drops first look of Ananya Panday starrer ‘Chand Mera Dil’

Karan Johar recently unveiled the first look of Chand Mera Dil movie, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in leading roles.

The 53-year-old filmmaker shared a new poster of his new venture on his Instagram Story, on Sunday, April 5.

His post featured Panday and Lakshya walking down the street, with the latter’s arm around the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress.

‘Chand Mera Dil’ stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in leading roles
‘Chand Mera Dil’ stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in leading roles

In the caption of his Story, Johar wrote, “Pyaar ka koi fixed route nahi hota…bas thoda paagal hona padta hai! See you tomorrow at 11AM to meet our Aarav & Chandni!”

As per the director’s post, a significant update will be dropped tomorrow, i.e. on Monday at 11 a.m.

Panday and Lakshya are all set to light up the screen in Dharma Productions’ upcoming romantic drama movie

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the upcoming movie marks the actors’ first on-screen collaboration.

With the tagline “Pyaar thoda paagal hona padta hai,” the film promises to deliver an intense and passionate love story to audiences.

For the unversed, Ananya and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil was announced November 2025.

Moreover, further details about the forthcoming movie are yet to be unveiled. 

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