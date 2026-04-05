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Janhvi Kapoor speaks out on being victim of AI-Generated fakes: 'No morality'

Janhvi Kapoor set to star in 'Peddi' opposite Ram Charan

Janhvi Kapoor speaks out on being victim of AI-Generated fakes: No morality
Janhvi Kapoor speaks out on being victim of AI-Generated fakes: 'No morality'

Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke out on being a victim of AI-Generated fake images.

During an interview with Raj Shamani, as reported by Bollywood Bubble, the 29-year-old actress recalled the moment during her teenage life during which she became the victim of such image and recalled that it happened during school IT classes.

Kapoor revealed, “I don’t know if it was a deepfake, but it was something like that. I saw a picture of me on a p*rn site.”

The Devara: Part 1 actress explained, “We had IT class in school, and boys used to go on those sites for fun.”

She went on to say, “My pictures were on there. And this was in school. So that was a really weird experience.

“At some point, I was like — this is the cost you have to pay.”

According to the Param Sundari star, there is no morality in a lot of these things with social media.

The Ulajh performer, however, added that her outlook has since changed, and these AI-generated images still haunt her today.

In the end, the actress noted that AI-created images of her are being shared even by official news pages in the outfits and poses she has never worn or posed for.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to star opposite Ram Charan in Peddi, an Indian Telugu-language sports action movie, scheduled to be released on April 30, 2026.

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