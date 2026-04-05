5 shocking celebrities’ death that shook Bollywood

Bollywood carries the darkest secrets within, including the shocking deaths of celebrities.
From overdoses to mysterious accidents, here is a list of shocking deaths of five celebrities that left the entertainment industry shocked:
1. Sridevi
Hailed as India's first female superstar, Sridevi died in 2018 at the age of 54, due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.
According to investigations by Dubai police, the Mom actress lost consciousness.
Her sudden death remains a haunting tragedy.
2. Sushant Singh Rajput
Rajput unexpectedly passed away on June 14, 2020, in Bandra at the age of 34.
According to the Indian news reports, he was found hanging at his home.
While the police treated the case as suicide, many of his fans alleged that it was murder.
Even an investigation was set up involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate any drug-related activity.
Nearly five years after taking over the investigation, the CBI submitted a closure report in a Mumbai court in March 2025, ruling out foul play.
3. Divya Bharti
Bharti died at the age of 19 on April 5 in 1993 only after falling from her five-story apartment building which led to an intense speculation about whether it was an accident or suicide.
The sudden death of the rising Bollywood superstar at that time sparked intense speculation and it still remains a mystery in Bollywood history.
4. Parveen Babi
The iconic 70s star’s death on January 20, 2005, is considered one of Bollywood’s most tragic and "unusual" incidents.
She died in absolute isolation in her apartment, and her body was discovered three days later.
An autopsy at Cooper Hospital at that time revealed that she died of multiple organ failure and complications from severe diabetes.
5. Silk Smitha
The popular South Indian superstar and Bollywood’s item girl was mysteriously found dead in her apartment on September 23, 1996, at age of 35.
She died by suicide; she was found hanging in her Chennai apartment.
Her death is still considered mysterious due to an undeciphered suicide note, high alcohol levels, and a final, distressing phone call made to a friend about an unspoken issue.