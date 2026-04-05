Anoushey Ashraf's sassy take on marriage rumours: ‘It's a little concerning’

Anoushey Ashraf recently set the record straight on the rumours surrounding her marriage with Shahab Mirza.
The host recently took to Instagram and shared an article in which she talked about ending her nine-year-old relationship back in February 2026.
Now, highlighting the headline based on her Instagram post, Ashraf penned, “Woke up to some very creative writing about my life today.”
She went on to say, “While I appreciate the imagination, it's a little concerning how easily fiction is dressed up as fact.
“We tend to forget that it involves real people and real relationships.”
“But I must say, if there's ever a sequel, do let me know,” the 42-year-old video jockey shared, “l'a love a say in the storyline this time.”
For Ashraf, marriage is a journey with no guarantees and it takes effort, understanding, and a lot of grace.
In the end, the TV host said, “May Allah make this path easy for all who choose it, and bless every couple with happiness. Ameen.”
“Meanwhile my coping mechanism includes laughing such posts,” the VJ said.
Her post is an indirect dig at her February’s Instagram session in which she opened up about the pain of ending a long relationship and she is still unable to move on from the grief.
According to her, choosing to live for yourself during such moments is powerful.
However, the host did not mention ending her marriage to divorce elsewhere during the session.
It is to be noted here that Anoushey Ashraf tied the knot with her friend, Shahab Mirza in April 2025.