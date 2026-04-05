King Charles shares Easter snaps as debate grows over skipping Easter message  

Buckingham Palace has seemingly broken the silence over the backlash King Charles III has received after skipping the Easter message.
After bidding farewell to the senior royal family members at St. George's Chapel at Windsor, His Majesty's office released the exclusive snaps from the pious event on his official Instagram account on Sunday, April 5th.
Supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis, the 77-year-old British monarch penned, "Members of the Royal Family, led by The King and Queen, attended the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor today."
The King led the Easter festivities, accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, Zara Tindall, Mark Tindall, the Duke of Edinburgh and others.
King Charles receives criticism after skipping Easter message:
Notably, this royal update came shortly after King Charles III sparked debate for skipping this year's Easter message, which fans have been eagerly waiting for a year.
As one fan commented under the Royal Family's photos, "So they go to an Easter service but can’t send an Easter message to the nation???"
"I want a special Easter message," another demanded.
A third chimed in, criticizing the monarch, writing, "Where is the Easter message, King Charles. Head of the Church of England."
King Charles initially sparked the controversy after attending the Maundy Easter service on Thursday, April 2nd, without delivering his iconic speech in Northern Wales.
Since then, the fans have been wondering about King Charles' silence on issuing a special Easter message.
So far, His Majesty has not reacted to these ongoing criticisms.