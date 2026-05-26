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Jennifer Garner, Barbra Streisand pay tribute as Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' ends

Stephen Colbert concluded his decade long program, 'The Late Show' last week

Jennifer Garner, Barbra Streisand pay tribute as Stephen Colberts Late Show ends
Jennifer Garner, Barbra Streisand pay tribute as Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' ends  

Stephen Colbert received a sweet show of support from Hollywood celebrities after he concluded his popular CBS program, The Late Show.

On Sunday, Jennifer Garner, who shares a long-standing friendship with the American host, turned to her Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute after bidding farewell to the iconic political satire.

The Alias actress, 54, penned a brief note for Colbert, writing, "Your family may have outgrown my babysitting services, but if you and Evie ever need your dog walked or maybe gardening work? Congratulations and thank you." 

She also shared an infamous quote of the television star, which read, "Be kind to people. Not because they’re nice, but because you are." 

P.C. Jennifer Garner/Instagram
P.C. Jennifer Garner/Instagram 

Another critically acclaimed American director, Barbra Streisand, shared a few lovable quotes for Colbert as he wrapped up his decade-long show.

The 80-year-old filmmaker, who received her honorary Palme d'Or at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, scribbled, "Dear Stephen - We are going to miss you soooo much!! xo Barbra." 

She also shared a throwback photo featuring herself and Stephen Colbert while walking on grass.

Shortly after concluding his The Late Show, the 62-year-old American comedian, whose real name is Stephen Tyrone Colbert, returned to screens as he made a guest appearance at Only in Monroe. 

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