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Melania Trump hosts 148th White House Easter Egg Roll amid 250th anniversary celebrations

Easter Egg Roll event coincided with America’s 250th celebrations

Melania Trump hosts 148th White House Easter Egg Roll amid 250th anniversary celebrations
Melania Trump hosts 148th White House Easter Egg Roll amid 250th anniversary celebrations

First Lady Melania Trump welcomed thousands of families to the South Lawn today, April 6, 2026, for the 148th White House Easter Egg Roll.

This year’s event held special significance as it coincided with the ongoing celebrations for America’s 250th birthday, blending traditional holiday joy with a deep sense of national pride.

The First Lady personally designed an expanded lineup of activities including a “Reading Nook” in the Rose Garden where she shared stories with children.

She noted that the event aims at “bringing families together to celebrate both the joy of Easter and the enduring blessing of liberty that define the American story.”


In addition to the iconic rolling and hunts, the 2026 celebration featured new interactive stations. Guests enjoyed a “Lunar Exploration Experience” provided by NASA and an “AI-Creation Station.”

The First Lady also emphasised her Be Best initiative through a military card-writing station where children sent messages of gratitude to US troops.

As the festivities concluded, every family received a commemorative wooden egg.

These keepsakes, available in various spring colors, are uniquely “imprinted with the signatures of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump” to mark the historic milestone.

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