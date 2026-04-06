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Oracle appoints Schneider Electric’s Hilary Maxson as new CFO

Hilary Maxson expressed her enthusiasm for the role

Oracle appoints Schneider Electric’s Hilary Maxson as new CFO
Oracle appoints Schneider Electric’s Hilary Maxson as new CFO

Oracle Corporation has officially appointed Hilary Maxson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today, April 6, 2026.

Maxson joins the technology giant after serving as the Executive Vice President and Group CFO at Schneider Electric, where she helped lead the company through significant global transformations.

Her arrival comes at a critical time as Oracle ramps up massive investments in data centers and cloud infrastructure to meet the surging demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Maxson will report directly to CEO Clay Magouyrk and take charge of the company’s global finance operations. Regarding the new appointment, Magouyrk stated:

Hilary Maxson expressed her enthusiasm for the role
Hilary Maxson expressed her enthusiasm for the role

“We are pleased that we found a financial leader that matches our culture of strong financial and operational discipline and has experience scaling capital intensive global organization.”

Maxson expressed her enthusiasm for the role, noting:

“I’m excited to join at this pivotal moment and I look forward to partnering with Clay, Mike and the broader leadership team to continue to invest with discipline and to translate this momentum into durable long-term value for customers and shareholders.”

Meanwhile, Douglas Kehring, who previously served as Principal Financial Officer, will transition his focus toward optimising Oracle’s go-to-market operations.

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