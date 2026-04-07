Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount

Nintendo has sparked a buzz with its limited time bundle deal for Super Mario Galaxy fans
Just days after the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Nintendo Switch 2 has announced its exciting bundle deal for and two popular games, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 on an eye-popping discount.
As reported by various outlets on April 6, the Japanese gaming company has brought the bundle deal in just $50 dollars, which originally costs $70 dollars.
Nintendo Switch 2 limited time offer, available on Amazon let the gaming enthusiasts enjoy the digital and physical versions of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 from April 12 to May 9, 2026
The $20 saving deal is also available on Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart, both in-store and online.
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 features offered in Nintendo Switch 2 deal
In the Super Mario Galaxy, the players will be able to recover the stolen Power Stars from Bowser with help from Rosalina.
While in Super Mario Galaxy 2, Mario will be joined by Yoshi in adventure through space aboard a starship shaped like Mario’s head.