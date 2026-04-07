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Sarah Ferguson says USA 'threatened' her amid Epstein fallout

The former Duchess of York previously requested to testify in Epstein probe in the USA

Sarah Ferguson says USA threatened her amid Epstein fallout
Sarah Ferguson says USA 'threatened' her amid Epstein fallout 

Sarah Ferguson's once go-to country has now become her biggest fear! 

The disgraced Royal Family member is seemingly afraid of visiting the United States of America to testify in the upcoming probe regarding Jeffrey Epstein's victims.

Fergie, who has disappeared from the spotlight, has revealed her new fears about her possible testimony in the late child sex offender's upcoming proceedings in the country.

According to the latest report published by The Mirror on Monday, April 6th, an insider claimed that the former duchess is making her best to avoid the scrutiny from Epstein's victims on her possible return to the States.  

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife is even ready to sacrifice her business just to skip the upcoming proceeding in which a U.S. lawmaker, Suhas Subramanyam, requested her to testify to Congress about the deceased paedophile, who committed suicide in 2019, while waiting for his trial in jail.

Now the tipster suggested that Ferguson has made it clear to her close friends that she would never "go to the USA" again, as she will continue to hide her whereabouts for some more time. 

"Sarah has made it clear to those around her that she will never set foot in America again. She is deeply worried about the reaction she would face, whether from Epstein's victims or scrutiny from Congress," the source added.

Amidst the escalating pressure from the USA's Congress, the 66-year-old British author has not responded to the official letter.

For those who may not know, this legal appeal from a U.S. lawmaker came shortly after Sarah Ferguson's remaining royal title, the City of York, was removed in the wake of her ties with Jeffrey Epstein being exposed by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this year. 

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