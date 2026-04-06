Artemis II astronauts to lose contact during historic lunar loop: 40 minutes of silence

History is being made in deep space today, April 6, 2026. The four astronauts aboard NASA’s Artemis II mission are currently conducting a historic flyby of the Moon.
This marks the first time humans have traveled beyond low Earth orbit since 1972.
The crew including Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen reached the Moon’s gravitational sphere of influence early this morning.
As they prepare for their close approach, the mission reaches a tense but planned milestone.
When the Orion spacecraft swings behind the Moon, the lunar body will block all radio and laser contact with Mission Control in Houston.
For about 40 minutes, the crew will be completely out of touch with Earth.
Reflecting on the mission’s intensity earlier, the crew acknowledged the challenges ahead.
Despite this excitement remains high. Upon entering the Moon’s influence, Christina Koch remarked:
“We are now falling to the Moon rather than rising away from Earth. It is an amazing milestone!”
The spacecraft is performing perfectly as it uses the Moon’s gravity to slingshot itself back toward Earth continuing a journey that is paving the way for future human exploration of Mars.