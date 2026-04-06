Trump News Conference: President threatens Iran infrastructure following rescue mission

President Donald Trump held a news conference at the White House today, April 6, 2026, primarily to discuss the successful military mission that rescued a US F-15E weapons officer from Iran.
The officer had been missing since the fighter jet was downed last Friday. During the event, tensions regarding the ongoing US-Iran conflict remained at the forefront.
Trump addressed a potential 45-day ceasefire proposal describing it as a “very significant step” but noting that “it’s not good enough.”
Despite these diplomatic efforts, the President maintained his aggressive stance regarding the Strait of Hormuz. c
He has set a final deadline of Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET for Iran to reach a deal.
Trump reiterated threat to target Iranian infrastructure if the waterway is not reopened warning that if Iran fails to comply, “They’re going to pay a big price.”
Reflecting his previous harsh rhetoric, he had earlier posted online that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”
He further urged them to “open the F***** Strait, you crazy bastards or you’ll be living in Hell.”