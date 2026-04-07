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Olivia Rodrigo makes big announcement ahead of album release

The 'deja vu' crooner is set to release her new album, 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love', this summer

Olivia Rodrigo makes big announcement ahead of album release
Olivia Rodrigo makes big announcement ahead of album release

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to give her fans a little taste of her upcoming album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is out on June 12.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, April 7, the traitor hitmaker announced that she will be releasing the first single from her third album on April 17.

Posting a snap of herself blowing pink bubblegum in a pink top, she revealed, "'drop dead', the first single from my new album, is out april 17th."


The title of the upcoming track could also be seen on the neckline of the top.

Moreover, the announcement came after Olivia sparked buzz when she posted multiple clips of herself locking padlocks at several famous locations in Paris, sparking speculations about a track title or tour stops.

Olivia announced her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, last week alongside an album cover, which saw the singer swinging happily on a swing.

While the titles of the songs have not been revealed, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love will consist of 13 tracks.

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