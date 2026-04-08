Chris Hemsworth raves about sons’ surfing as he posts family Hawaii adventure

Chris Hemsworth joked that his sons’ surfing skills make him feel “completely inadequate” while sharing photos from their family trip to Hawaii.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Crime 101 star shared a series of photos from a recent surf trip to Hawaii with his kids.
In the photos, Hemsworth is seen surfing with his 12-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, as well as cliff jumping and hanging out with friends by the water.
"Another amazing surf trip with my kids. Always a big dream of mine to be able to check the forecast, pack the bags and Chase some surf with them," he wrote in the caption.
Hemsworth mentioned, "I’ll never take it for granted. It felt like overnight things went from me teaching them to surf to them making me feel completely inadequate as they dominate the lineup with such confidence! massive thank you to @1hotel.hanaleibay for taking care of us."
The Extraction star shares his twin boys as well as his daughter, India Rose, 13, with wife Elsa Pataky.
Notably, Hemsworth along with his family moved from the United States to Australia in 2015 and they live in Byron Bay, a surf town just south of Australia’s Gold Coast.