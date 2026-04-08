News
News

Chris Hemsworth raves about sons’ surfing as he posts family Hawaii adventure

The 'Crime 101' star shared a series of photos from a recent surf trip to Hawaii with his kids

Chris Hemsworth raves about sons’ surfing as he posts family Hawaii adventure
Chris Hemsworth raves about sons’ surfing as he posts family Hawaii adventure

Chris Hemsworth joked that his sons’ surfing skills make him feel “completely inadequate” while sharing photos from their family trip to Hawaii.

Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Crime 101 star shared a series of photos from a recent surf trip to Hawaii with his kids.

In the photos, Hemsworth is seen surfing with his 12-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, as well as cliff jumping and hanging out with friends by the water.

"Another amazing surf trip with my kids. Always a big dream of mine to be able to check the forecast, pack the bags and Chase some surf with them," he wrote in the caption.

Hemsworth mentioned, "I’ll never take it for granted. It felt like overnight things went from me teaching them to surf to them making me feel completely inadequate as they dominate the lineup with such confidence! massive thank you to @1hotel.hanaleibay for taking care of us."


The Extraction star shares his twin boys as well as his daughter, India Rose, 13, with wife Elsa Pataky.

Notably, Hemsworth along with his family moved from the United States to Australia in 2015 and they live in Byron Bay, a surf town just south of Australia’s Gold Coast.

Tom Holland reveals Matt Damon gave him ‘words of wisdom” on ‘Odyssey’ set
Tom Holland reveals Matt Damon gave him ‘words of wisdom” on ‘Odyssey’ set
'Bridgerton' Season 5: Netflix brings in three big names to cast lineup
'Bridgerton' Season 5: Netflix brings in three big names to cast lineup
Brad Pitt demands swift resolution as Angelina Jolie seeks trial delay
Brad Pitt demands swift resolution as Angelina Jolie seeks trial delay
Justin Trudeau's son Xav shares true feelings on dad's girlfriend Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau's son Xav shares true feelings on dad's girlfriend Katy Perry
Craig Melvin accidentally exposes Jenna Bush Hager's major film cameo
Craig Melvin accidentally exposes Jenna Bush Hager's major film cameo
Offset hits back at Lil Tjay in first statement after shooting incident
Offset hits back at Lil Tjay in first statement after shooting incident
Heeseung unveils new stage name after leaving ENHYPEN
Heeseung unveils new stage name after leaving ENHYPEN
Katy Perry under fire after cryptic remark about Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry under fire after cryptic remark about Justin Trudeau
Kanye West reacts to Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian's romance: 'a good thing'
Kanye West reacts to Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian's romance: 'a good thing'
Matthew Perry death case takes major turn after family’s emotional plea
Matthew Perry death case takes major turn after family’s emotional plea
Sydney Sweeney shares tender moment with Scooter Braun at 'Euphoria 3' premiere
Sydney Sweeney shares tender moment with Scooter Braun at 'Euphoria 3' premiere
Blake Lively finds solace in 'honourable' project amid Justin Baldoni controversy
Blake Lively finds solace in 'honourable' project amid Justin Baldoni controversy

Popular News

'Bridgerton' Season 5: Netflix brings in three big names to cast lineup

'Bridgerton' Season 5: Netflix brings in three big names to cast lineup

17 minutes ago
China supercomputing hub allegedly hit by massive data breach

China supercomputing hub allegedly hit by massive data breach
53 minutes ago
Justin Trudeau's son Xav shares true feelings on dad's girlfriend Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau's son Xav shares true feelings on dad's girlfriend Katy Perry
2 hours ago