Rex Heuermann guilty plea: Gilgo Beach serial killer admits to 8 murders

Rex Heuermann, a 62-year-old Long Island architect shocked a courtroom on Wednesday by pleading guilty to the murders of seven women and admitting to the killing of an eighth.
This plea brings a long-awaited resolution to the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings, a case that had remained unsolved for over a decade.
Standing in a courtroom filled with victims’ families, Heuermann provided chilling details about his crimes.
When asked by a judge if he was entering the plea of his own free will, he answered, “Yes, I am.” Heuermann confessed that he used burner phones to lure his victims with money before strangling them.
Regarding the death of one victim, Melissa Barthelemy, he confirmed he caused her death through “strangulation.”
In a surprising turn, he also admitted to killing Karen Vergata, a woman for whose death he had not been formally charged. He will now face life in prison without the possibility of parole with his official sentencing scheduled for June 17.
The case which relied on advanced forensic evidence like DNA from a discarded pizza crust finally provides closure to the families who have waited years for justice.