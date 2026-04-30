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NYC Mayor urges King Charles to return Kohinoor diamond to India

King and Mayor were later seen shaking hands and sharing a brief laugh

NYC Mayor urges King Charles to return Kohinoor diamond to India
NYC Mayor urges King Charles to return Kohinoor diamond to India

During King Charles III’s high-profile state visit to New York City this week, Mayor Zohran Mamdani sparked a diplomatic stir by publicly calling for the return of the legendary Kohinoor Diamond to India.

The Mayor made his bold stance clear ahead of a memorial event at the World Trade Center marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Speaking to reporters about his potential interaction with the British monarch, Mamdani skipped traditional pleasantries. He stated:

“If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond.”


The 105.6-carat gemstone currently housed in the Tower of London was surrendered to Queen Victoria in 1849 under the Treaty of Lahore – a document many argue was signed under duress by a child ruler.

While the King and Mayor were later seen shaking hands and sharing a brief laugh, it remains unconfirmed if the “Mountain of Light” was discussed privately.

For Mamdani, whose mother is famed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, the issue is more than symbolic.

He noted that while his primary focus remained on honoring terror victims, he felt compelled to address the diamond as a “valued piece of art with strong roots” in Indian history.

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