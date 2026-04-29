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Over 1.2 million people in Lebanon are likely to face acute hunger due to ongoing war

Israel’s military claimed 20 overnight strikes on Southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah’s 'command centres and military structures'

Over 1.2 million people in Lebanon are likely to face acute hunger due to ongoing war
Over 1.2 million people in Lebanon are likely to face acute hunger due to ongoing war

Amid the escalating tensions across the globe, Israel continues to attack Southern Lebanon, causing severe infrastructure damage, posing a significant impact on lives, increasing inflations, and leading to shortage of food items.

A UN-backed report suggested over 1.2 million people in Lebanon are likely to face acute hunger due to the war between Israel and Hezbollah.

A joint statement by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Programme and Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry read, Some “1.24 million people – nearly one in four of the population analysed – are expected to face food insecurity” at crisis levels or worse between April and August 2026

This marks a “significant deterioration” from before the war erupted in March, “when an estimated 874,000 people, roughly 17 percent of the population, were experiencing acute food insecurity”, the statement added.

The aggravating situation is due to conflict, displacement and economic turmoil.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military claimed 20 overnight strikes on Southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah’s “command centres and military structures.”

As per Israeli military, one strike was launched to intercept Hezbollah fighters approaching Israeli soldiers,

Despite the declared ceasefire, Israel’s military stated it will continue to “operate to remove threats” in southern Lebanon to Israeli soldiers and civilians in the north.

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