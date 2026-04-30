Buckingham Palace releases King Charles’ special message amid U.S visit

Buckingham Palace has released a special message from King Charles during his ongoing visit to the United States.
The Royal Family shared the highlights of the British Monarch addressing the Congress, where he called the US-UK alliance “truly unique.”
In a shared snippet King Charles said, “The alliance that our two nations have built over the centuries and for which we are profoundly grateful to the American people is truly unique.”
He went on to share, “And that alliance is part of what Henry Kissinger described as Kennedy's soaring vision of an Atlantic partnership based on twin pillars, Europe and America.”
Charles stated, “That partnership, I believe, Mr Speaker, is more important today than it has ever been.”
The palace shared the snippet along with the caption, “‘The Alliance that our two Nations have built over the centuries – and for which we are profoundly grateful to the American people – is truly unique.’ The King addresses a Joint Meeting of Congress at the United States Capitol.”
To note, on April 28, 2026, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress, highlighting UK-US ties, climate action, NATO, and global cooperation during a rare speech marking America’s 250th anniversary.