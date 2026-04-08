Nine Inch Nails to collaborate with Boys Noize for new album ahead of Coachella

Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize have teamed up as "Nine Inch Noize" for the collaborative album Halo 38, set to be released on April 17.
The new album's announcement came ahead of their Coachella performance, where they are set to perform as Nine Inch Noize this Saturday and the next.
Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize, whose real name is Alex Ridha, have collaborated several times over the past few years, beginning with a Boys Noize reworked version of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' Challengers score.
Moreover, their track As Alive as You Need Me to Be won Best Rock Song at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February.
Boys Noize also opened for Nine Inch Nails during their "Peel It Back" tour last year.
During that tour, Reznor and Ross would travel to a B-stage in the middle of the show to perform with Boys Noize, who did live remixes of some of the group's tracks.
Fans are speculating that those remixes could be part of the upcoming album, Halo 38.
As reported by Consequence of Sound, a billboard advertising the album was spotted on the route to Indio, California, the site of Coachella.
Nine Inch Noize joins a lineup headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Justin Bieber.