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X launches rebuilt AI-powered advertising platform

the rebuild comes after X’s merger with xAI, highlighting AI’s increasing role in the company’s strategy

X launches rebuilt AI-powered advertising platform
X launches rebuilt AI-powered advertising platform

In a significant update, X has launched a rebuilt advertising platform powered by artificial intelligence, aiming to gain significant attraction of advertisers back to the platform.

The launch comes with upgraded systems, which is particularly designed to enhance ad targeting and campaign performance.

Owned by Elon Musk, X has struggled to maintain ad revenue since his takeover, prompting a transition toward alternative income streams like subscriptions and AI.

X launches rebuilt AI-powered advertising platform

However, forecasts from eMarketer suggested a gradual recovery, with ad revenue likely to reach $2.26 billion in 2025 and $2.46 billion in 2026.

The latest platform uses the cutting-edge AI-powered ranking systems that will assist marketers to generate attractive campaigns.

As per company, these latest tools will allow improved ad placement, and accurate audience targeting.

Monique Pintarelli described the major overhaul as a bold step, underscoring continuous innovation and regular feature updates for advertisers.

Notably, the rebuild comes after X’s merger with xAI, highlighting AI’s increasing role in the company’s strategy.

The leading players of industry, including Google and Meta Platform are heavily spending on AI to drive a digital advertising boom.

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