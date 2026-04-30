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Christopher Nolan teases 'The Odyssey' runtime with 'Oppenheimer' comparison

The 'Interstellar' director has compared the runtime of his Oscar-winning 2023 'Oppenheimer' with 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan teases The Odyssey runtime with Oppenheimer comparison
Christopher Nolan teases 'The Odyssey' runtime with 'Oppenheimer' comparison

Christopher Nolan has confirmed to his fans that his upcoming film The Odyssey will be shorter than his acclaimed release Oppenheimer.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Nolan shared that viewers will not have to be seated in movie theatres for The Odyssey for as long as they did for Oppenhiemer, which ran for three hours.

"One of the things that's really important to me is to be showing the film wherever possible on IMAX film, projecting the format, because we shot the entire movie on IMAX film, and the longest we've ever been able to get onto the IMAX projector is three hours," he said.

Nolan noted, "I can say the film is shorter than Oppenheimer. It's still an epic, it's an epic film as the subject matter demands, but it is shorter.”

The Odyssey is based on the ancient Greek poem, Homer's Odyssey, which follows Odysseus's years-long journey home to the island of Ithaca after the Trojan War.

In the upcoming film, Matt Damon is set to play the titular character, while Anne Hathaway portrays Odysseus' wife Penelope, and Tom Holland will play their son Telemachus.

Nolan recently appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote the movie, which he described as "an absolute nightmare to film. . . in all the right ways".

"He was an incredible leader for us," Nolan said of Damon during that appearance.

He added, "He was just there out on the boats, up the mountains, in the caves, in beating sunshine, in sideways rain and wind, so many different places that we went to."

The Inception director shared, "We went all over the world to make this film because this is The Odyssey. You'll be pleased to hear how difficult it was for us because it's meant to be difficult. That's the nature of the story."

Notably, The Odyssey cast also includes Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson, among others.

The Odyssey is set to hit theatres on July 17.

Watch The Odyssey trailer here:



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