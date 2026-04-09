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'Game of Thrones' star, Michael Patrick breathes his last at age 35

Michael Patrick's wife Naomi Sheehan confirmed the heart-wrenching news

Game of Thrones star, Michael Patrick breathes his last at age 35
'Game of Thrones' star, Michael Patrick breathes his last at age 35

Michael Patrick, known for his appearance in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 35 following a battle with motor neurone disease, leaving the entertainment industry in mourning.

The Irish-born actor, seen in a season 6 episode of Game of Thrones, died while receiving hospice care, his wife Naomi Sheehan confirmed on Instagram on April 8.

Patrick had been battling Motor Neuron Disease, an incurable illness that affects nerve function; Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is its most common form, though his exact diagnosis was not disclosed.

Sheehan wrote, “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice.”

She added, “He was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

Sheehan praised her husband’s strength and lasting impact, describing him as an inspiration who lived a full life marked by joy, spirit, and infectious laughter.

“We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years,” she noted.

Sheehan mentioned, “Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan and this feels appropriate now: ‘The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.’ So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love. Naomi — Mick’s wife.”

The MND Association says the condition weakens and wastes muscles, affecting movement, speech, and breathing, and is life-shortening.

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