John Travolta praises 'baby girl' Ella Bleu after glam red carpet moment

John Travolta shared how “so proud” he is of his “baby girl” Ella Bleu Travolta as she stepped out on the red carpet at a glamorous fashion awards event.
The 72-year-old actor expressed his admiration for daughter Ella Bleu, 26, on April 8 after she stepped out at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles.
“So proud of my baby girl@ella.bleu at the 2026 fashion US awards pink carpet,” Travolta captioned an Instagram shot of Ella posing at the ceremony.
He added, “Look out for Ella in my directorial debut, ‘Propeller One-Way Night Coach.’”
On her Instagram, Ella Bleu shared a closeup look of her outfit, revealing she was wearing a black Blu Marine dress with a high-neck and embellished with floral detailing.
"Thank you @fashiontrustus@davidkoma@blumarine," she captioned the carousel from the evening, which was also attended by the likes of Mindy Kaling, Pamela Anderson and Olivia Wilde.
Notably, Ella stars in her father John Travolta’s directorial debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach, set to premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival; the film adapts his 1997 book inspired by his passion for aviation.
The film will begin streaming globally on Apple TV on May 29, a week after the Cannes Film Festival finishes on May 23.