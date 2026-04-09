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South Korea: Fears mount as schools close, travel disrupted after wolf escapes from Daejeon Zoo

Hundreds of people, including firefighters, police, and military personnel, are searching for the lost wolf

South Korea: Fears mount as schools close, travel disrupted after wolf escapes from Daejeon Zoo
South Korea: Fears mount as schools close, travel disrupted after wolf escapes from Daejeon Zoo

Animal safety and rescue operations are underway after hundreds gathered to search for an escaped wolf in South Korea.

Local school closed in Daejeon city as hundreds of emergency service and military personnel scoured the area around O-World theme park, where the wolf escaped from, to initiate search operations.

As informed, authorities are hunting for a wolf that escaped from a zoo in Daejeon, a South Korean city with a population of 1.5 million.


More than 300 people, including firefighters, police, and military personnel, are taking part in the search operation, an official from the Daejeon fire headquarters said.

The male wolf—born in 2024 and weighing about 30 kg—escaped from a zoo at O-World theme park in the city, which lies about 150 km (93 miles) south of Seoul, on Wednesday, triggering a wide search in surrounding areas.

Hundreds of people, including firefighters, police, and military personnel, are searching for a wolf that escaped from Daejeon Zoo
Hundreds of people, including firefighters, police, and military personnel, are searching for a wolf that escaped from Daejeon Zoo

Additionally, the Korea Times quoted an O-World official as saying, "We conduct daily inspections of each enclosure before opening, and one wolf was missing."

"After checking CCTV, we confirmed it had dug through the soil at the bottom of the enclosure and escaped.”

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