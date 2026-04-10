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US-Iran Islamabad peace talks: Everything you need to know as ceasefire fumbles

The talks aim to secure a 14-day truce after months of regional combat

US-Iran Islamabad peace talks: Everything you need to know as ceasefire fumbles
US-Iran Islamabad peace talks: Everything you need to know as ceasefire fumbles

Pakistan’s capital has been placed under an unprecedented security blanket today, April 10, 2026, as high-level delegations from the United States and Iran arrive for pivotal peace negotiations.

The talks aim to solidify a fragile two-week ceasefire following months of regional military escalation.

The luxury Serena Hotel has been requisitioned by the government effectively becoming a high-security diplomatic zone. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the world that “a comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security for all foreign guests.”

The US team reportedly led by Vice President JD Vance is expected to meet an Iranian delegation headed by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.


Despite the diplomatic push tensions remain razor-sharp.

Hours before the scheduled start, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that recent strikes in Lebanon threaten the process, stating, “Such actions signal deception and non-compliance, rendering negotiations meaningless.”

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir have pledged “all-out support” to facilitate a negotiated settlement.

These talks represent the first face-to-face attempt to address sanctions, nuclear concerns and the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

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