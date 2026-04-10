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Lambton College Shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured at Sarnia campus event; suspect at large

Police are treating the investigation as a homicide marking the city’s first of the year

Lambton College Shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured at Sarnia campus event; suspect at large
Lambton College Shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured at Sarnia campus event; suspect at large

A tragic shooting occurred at Lambton College in Sarnia early Friday morning, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

Just before 1:00 a.m. on April 10, 2026, Sarnia police responded to reports of gunfire at the campus bar during a Student Administrative Council event.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three victims. A 20-year-old Sarnia man was rushed to Bluewater Health with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The other two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police are now treating the investigation as a homicide marking the city’s first of the year. No arrests have been made and the suspect remains at large.

Police are treating the investigation as a homicide marking the city’s first of the year
Police are treating the investigation as a homicide marking the city’s first of the year

The college has suspended all classes and activities stating on social media, “This is a shocking and saddening event for our community.”

Officials urged the public to stay away from the area, adding, “The safety of our students, employees and guests is our highest priority.”

Sarnia police confirmed that officers will remain on the scene for an “extended period of time” as they continue to investigate the motive and search for those responsible.

Support resources have been made available for students affected by the tragedy.

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