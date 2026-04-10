Max Verstappen’s race engineer GP Lambiase jumps to McLaren: Red Bull exit confirmed

In a move that has stunned the Formula 1 paddock, Red Bull Racing confirmed on April 9, 2026, that Gianpiero Lambiase, the long-time race engineer for Max Verstappen will depart the team to join McLaren.
Lambiase, often called the “voice in Max’s ear” is set to become McLaren’s new Chief Racing Officer no later than 2028.
The news marks a seismic shift for Red Bull as the pair has secured four World Champions together since 2016.
At McLaren, Lambiase will report directly to Team Principal Stella, a move McLaren says will “bolster and enhance their stellar line-up of senior leaders.”
This “brain drain” from Red Bull comes at a precarious time for the team which has already lost icons like Adrian Newey and Christian Horner.
For Verstappen, the loss is deeply personal. The champion once famously stated, “I’ve told him I only work with him. As soon as he stops, I stop too.”
While Verstappen’s father, Jos, suggested Max will “just continue” racing for now, the departure of his closest friend in the garage adds immense pressure to a team already struggling with the 2026 regulations.
Lambiase remains “fully committed” to Red Bull until his contract ends in 2027.