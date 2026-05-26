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'Enola Holmes 3' teases wedding arc with exciting update ahead of summer release

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge are set to return in 'Enola Holmes 3' this summer

Enola Holmes 3 teases wedding arc with exciting update ahead of summer release
'Enola Holmes 3' teases wedding arc with exciting update ahead of summer release

Ahead of its much-anticipated release, Netflix has dropped brand new posters for Enola Holmes 3.

On Tuesday, May 26, the streaming giant revealed two character posters for the third film, which featured Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown, rocking a wedding dress and holding a rifle.

She stood on top of a moving carriage, decorated with white floral wreaths and bouquets.

The top of the poster read, "Tis I Do?", once again teasing the possible wedding arc in the upcoming movie.


Furthermore, the second promotional poster featured Louis Partridge as the Viscount Tewkesbury, sitting at the steps of a church with an exhausted expression. A discarded bouquet could also be spotted besides Louis' feet.

The social media update revealed that the trailer for the film will be released on Wednesday, May 27.

Enola Holmes 3 is set on the island of Malta and follows the young detective as she takes on a fresh case and deals with her own personal struggles.

Other members of the cast include Henry Cavill as Enola's older brother, Sherlock Holmes; Himesh Patel Dr Watson; Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria, the Holmes siblings' mother; and Sharon Duncan-Brewster will play Mira Troy.

The film, based on a series of novels, The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, is set to release on Netflix on July 1.

Notably, this  latest instalment is helmed by Philip Barantini, who is behind the acclaim Netflix release, Adolescence.

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