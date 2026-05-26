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BTS, SZA share wholesome moment at 2026 American Music Awards: Watch

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker earns top honour at the 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs)

BTS, SZA share wholesome moment at 2026 American Music Awards: Watch
BTS, SZA share wholesome moment at 2026 American Music Awards: Watch  

BTS has continued winning hearts as they made a remarkable return to the 2026 American Music Awards after a four-year hiatus. 

On Monday, May 25th, the 52nd annual musical awards saw historical wins of the infamous South Korean boy band as they swept Artist of the Year for their hit track, Swim.

They also performed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as they made a comeback to the awards show, leaving behind pop sensation Taylor Swift, who was also nominated in the same category of Artist of the Year.

BTS dominated the headlines after they received heartfelt praise from popular girl band, Katseye, during their acceptance speech for the New Artist of the Year trophy.

They also took two trophies home for Best Male K-Pop Artist and Song of the Summer for their epic song, Swim.

However, they also served as presenters at the high-profile gala; the seven members of the rock band, including RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, presented the Best Female R&B Artist to none other than SZA.

The Kill Bill crooner won the category based on her overall body of work and achievements in the genre, rather than for a specific individual song.

While accepting the honour, SZA visibly fangirled and showered BTS with compliments when they presented her with the accolade.

The wholesome moment captured fans’ attention and has been earning praise widely. 

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