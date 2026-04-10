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Russia and Ukraine agree to 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire 2026

Ukrainian President confirmed that Ukraine would reciprocate the truce

Russia and Ukraine agree to 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire 2026
Russia and Ukraine agree to 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire 2026

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a temporary ceasefire to observe Orthodox Easter, offering a brief 32-hour pause in the four-year-old conflict.

On Thursday, the Kremlin announced that President Vladmir Putin ordered Russian forces to stop fighting from 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 11, until the end of Sunday, April 12.

The official statement noted that “a ceasefire is declared in connection with the approaching Orthodox feast of Easter,” while cautioning that troops remain ready to “counter any possible provocations by the enemy.”

Hours later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine would reciprocate the truce, stating that “people need an Easter free from threats and real progress toward peace.”


He added that he hopes this window gives Russia a “chance to avoid returning to hostilities after Easter.”

This humanitarian pause follows weeks of deadlock negotiations and a recent slowdown in frontline advances.

While both sides have instructed their general to cease combat operations in all directions, skepticism remains high.

Previous holiday truces have been marred by accusations of violations but officials hope this window allows for the recovery of the wounded and provides civilians a moment of sanctuary during the holy weekend.

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