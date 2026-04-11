Sony prepares to release three high-end PlayStation 6 systems

Sony is reportedly planning to launch PlayStation 6 in an ambitious multi-device setup.
The launch would mark a significant transition in the company's gaming strategy.
As per Tom's guide, the reported high-end PlayStation is likely to include two home consoles along with a handheld system.
The report comes from the YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead, suggesting that the company is preparing to release a standard PS6, a cheaper "PS6 S" version, featuring a portable gaming device.
Sony's upcoming PS6 models specs (expected)
The standard variant is likelu to include a robust "Orion" chip, ensuring enhanced performance.
While the affordable variant and handheld is expected to include a less powerful "Canis" chipset.
Sony's PS6 models price (expected)
Sony's PlayStation 6's affordable version is likely to start from $349.
While the high-end PS6 is expected to cost $999.
Some credible analysts tipped that Sonu is likely to adopt a toerer hardward strategy, aiming to outdo its rivals, and capturing tremendous attendion.
The handheld may indicate Sony's renewed push into portable gaming.
It is pertinent to mention that Sony has yet to officially confirm its launch.
Sony PS6 lineup release date
As per some reports, Sony's PS 6 series is expected to be released in 2027.
Though these leaks remain speculative but underscores a bold future for PlayStation.