Queen Rania marks Jordan's 80th Independence Day with 'sweetest company'

The Jordanian Royal Family is celebrating the national day of their beloved country.
On Monday, May 25, Queen Rania turned to her official Instagram account to release a message to her fans alongside a sweet family moment.
The Royal Hashemite Court’s prominent member observes the 80th Independence Day alongside their two granddaughters.
Her Majesty beamed in the new image as she shares a rare glimpse of little Princesses Iman and Amina.
"80 years of independence. Every year, the love of Jordan grows in us from generation to generation. The precious Iman and Amina are celebrating independence," King Abdullah’s life partner added.
She continued, "Celebrating 80 years of independence with the sweetest company: Iman and Amina wrapped in Jordan’s colours."
For those unaware, Independence Day is an event in Jordan marking its 1946 independence from the United Kingdom.
Following the Great Arab Revolt during World War I, the Ottoman Empire, which included modern-day Jordan, was.
Who are Princesses Amina and Iman?
It is also pertinent to note that Queen Rania, who has been married to King Abdullah since 1993, is a grandmother of two little princesses, Amina and Iman.
Princess Iman bint Al Hussein is the daughter of Crown Prince Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa, who welcomed their little daughter on August 3rd, 2024.
Amina Thermiotis is the daughter of Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Thermiotis, who announced the arrival of their little munchkin on February 16th, last year.