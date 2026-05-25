News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Queen Rania marks Jordan's 80th Independence Day with 'sweetest company'

Royal Family is celebrating 80th Independence Day of Jordan with heartfelt family update

Queen Rania marks Jordans 80th Independence Day with sweetest company
Queen Rania marks Jordan's 80th Independence Day with 'sweetest company'

The Jordanian Royal Family is celebrating the national day of their beloved country. 

On Monday, May 25, Queen Rania turned to her official Instagram account to release a message to her fans alongside a sweet family moment.

The Royal Hashemite Court’s prominent member observes the 80th Independence Day alongside their two granddaughters.

Her Majesty beamed in the new image as she shares a rare glimpse of little Princesses Iman and Amina.

"80 years of independence. Every year, the love of Jordan grows in us from generation to generation. The precious Iman and Amina are celebrating independence," King Abdullah’s life partner added.

She continued, "Celebrating 80 years of independence with the sweetest company: Iman and Amina wrapped in Jordan’s colours."

For those unaware, Independence Day is an event in Jordan marking its 1946 independence from the United Kingdom.

Following the Great Arab Revolt during World War I, the Ottoman Empire, which included modern-day Jordan, was.

Who are Princesses Amina and Iman? 

It is also pertinent to note that Queen Rania, who has been married to King Abdullah since 1993, is a grandmother of two little princesses, Amina and Iman.

Princess Iman bint Al Hussein is the daughter of Crown Prince Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa, who welcomed their little daughter on August 3rd, 2024.

Amina Thermiotis is the daughter of Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Thermiotis, who announced the arrival of their little munchkin on February 16th, last year. 

Queen Camilla, Prince William take firm stand as Andrew continues to rupture royal reputation
Queen Camilla, Prince William take firm stand as Andrew continues to rupture royal reputation
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie may 'skip' royal wedding amid Andrew's escalating woes
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie may 'skip' royal wedding amid Andrew's escalating woes
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s unusual post-divorce dynamic resurfaces in new claims
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s unusual post-divorce dynamic resurfaces in new claims
King Charles takes quiet break near Andrew’s residence amid inquiry intensifies
King Charles takes quiet break near Andrew’s residence amid inquiry intensifies
Princess Beatrice’s stepson set to follow Prince George’s footsteps in major decision
Princess Beatrice’s stepson set to follow Prince George’s footsteps in major decision
Prince William jokes about Prince Louis’ messy habit in hilarious confession
Prince William jokes about Prince Louis’ messy habit in hilarious confession
Sweden's Prince Daniel delivers powerful speech during key event in Ockelbo
Sweden's Prince Daniel delivers powerful speech during key event in Ockelbo
Princess Anne lays wreath to mark 85th anniversary of Battle of Crete in Greece
Princess Anne lays wreath to mark 85th anniversary of Battle of Crete in Greece
Sarah Ferguson quietly receives Kate Middleton's support amid financial woes
Sarah Ferguson quietly receives Kate Middleton's support amid financial woes
Prince Edward breaks silence as police launch investigation into Andrew's misconduct claims
Prince Edward breaks silence as police launch investigation into Andrew's misconduct claims
Andrew Windsor faces brand new claims over 2002 Royal Ascot allegation
Andrew Windsor faces brand new claims over 2002 Royal Ascot allegation
Prince William opens up about Princess Charlotte's unexpected interest in sports
Prince William opens up about Princess Charlotte's unexpected interest in sports

Popular News

Queen Camilla, Prince William take firm stand as Andrew continues to rupture royal reputation

Queen Camilla, Prince William take firm stand as Andrew continues to rupture royal reputation
2 hours ago
Hamilton praises Verstappen battle at Canadian GP after first Ferrari podium

Hamilton praises Verstappen battle at Canadian GP after first Ferrari podium
4 hours ago
EasyJet London-bound flight diverts to Rome over power bank in luggage

EasyJet London-bound flight diverts to Rome over power bank in luggage
3 hours ago