Roblox Paradox codes for April 2026: Try them out for freebies

Paradox has finally made its way on Roblox. Ahead of upgrading your skills and blowing your opponents, you will start weak.
One of the best ways to dominate and become the strongest swordsman is to grind the game.
To ace the game, you should try out some working Paradox codes that will aid you and simplify things for you.
Roblox Paradox codes (April 2026)
These Roblox Paradox codes offer some exciting freebies, including stat resets, clan and ability rerolls, and other boosts.
- paradoxisout: 25 Ability Rerolls, 25 Clan Rerolls, and 25 Weapon Skin Rerolls
- storylinefix: 15 Ability Rerolls, 15 Clan Rerolls, and 15 Weapon Skin Rerolls
- morebugfixes: 25 Weapon Skin Rerolls, 15 Shikai Rerolls, and 10 Clan Rerolls
- freerolls: 25 Weapon Skin Rerolls, 15 Shikai Rerolls, and 10 Clan Rerolls
Roblox Paradox codes (expired)
- release_soon1
- release_soon2
- paradoxsoon
- paradoxcomeback
- releasesoon
- 10thapril
- skillgemshere
- anotherfreeslot
- sorryforwait1
- sorryforwait2
- thesearethecodesyougetforhatingonknz
- hateonknzformorecodes
- iverunoutofthingstosay
- wedonotlikeknz
- happybirthdaybowtie
- contentupdatesoon
- newslotcode
- morererolls
- wipeessencecode
- rerollscode
- devicebugs
- onemillionvisits
- lagissues
- 10klikes!
- sorryfordevicebugs
- wipecode
- releasecode
- freestatreset
- thankyou
- morererolls
- quincycomingsoon
- itsalmosthere
- givemecodesandmylifeisyours
- latenightcode
- newslot
- lithmygoat
- clanrerollsplease
- statresetplease
- shutdowncode
- givemeabilityrerolls
- sorryformobilebugs
- sorryforbugs
How to redeem Paradox codes?
Here's how to redeem Pardox codes:
- Firstly launch the Paradox experience on your Roblox app.
- Tap on the Gear icon at the top left corner of your screen.
- Afterwards, move to the Code tab and enter a working code.
- Click the Redeem Code button to get your rewards.