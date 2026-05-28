News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Jannik Sinner stunned by Cerúndolo in biggest upset of 2026 French Open

Jannik Sinner crashes out of French Open after five-set loss to Cerúndolo in brutal Paris heat

Jannik Sinner stunned by Cerúndolo in biggest upset of 2026 French Open
Jannik Sinner stunned by Cerúndolo in biggest upset of 2026 French Open

Jannik Sinner is out of the French Open in the biggest shock of the tournament so far after struggling with injury in a five-set loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round in sweltering Paris conditions.

According to BBC, world number one Sinner was the heaviest favourite for the men's title since the great Rafael Nadal in 2009, with no-one coming close to challenging him on the clay in recent weeks.

Sinner was bidding to complete the career Grand Slam at Roland Garros, and few expected him to fall short, but just as Nadal suffered an early exit 17 years ago, the Italian will now have to wait for another chance at Paris glory.

Sinner was two sets and 5-1 up before a remarkable change of momentum.

The 24-year-old appeared laboured on court with a dejected expression as he lost the next three games, including 11 straight points, before calling for the trainer.

Sinner could be heard saying he felt "dizzy" and like he "wanted to vomit" and took a mid-game medical timeout before returning to court.

After dropping the third set, Sinner failed to regain his fitness as Argentina's world number 56 won 3-6 2-6 7-5 6-1 6-1.

It is a bitterly disappointing way to exit the tournament for Sinner, whose favourite tag was enhanced further with defending champion and great rival Carlos Alcaraz missing with injury.

With 24-time Grand Slam-winner Novak Djokovic also nearing the end of his illustrious career, fitness was expected to be one of the biggest obstacles to Sinner's bid for glory.

Paris has seen unseasonably hot weather, with temperatures topping 34C, and Sinner has struggled previously in extreme heat.

Terence Crawford shuts down comeback rumours despite ‘amazing’ fight offers
Terence Crawford shuts down comeback rumours despite ‘amazing’ fight offers
Valve increases Steam Deck OLED prices: New costs and details
Valve increases Steam Deck OLED prices: New costs and details
Milan Momcilovic withdraws from NBA draft, returns to college
Milan Momcilovic withdraws from NBA draft, returns to college
Top 5 Poki games to play for free in June 2026
Top 5 Poki games to play for free in June 2026
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2026
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2026
Coco Gauff involved in car accident on way to French Open match
Coco Gauff involved in car accident on way to French Open match
NBA coach of the year: Joe Mazzulla becomes youngest winner in 51 years
NBA coach of the year: Joe Mazzulla becomes youngest winner in 51 years
Patrick Mahomes make surprise return to Chiefs practice months after knee surgery
Patrick Mahomes make surprise return to Chiefs practice months after knee surgery
Manny Fernandez, Miami Dolphins legend dies at 79: Here’s what we know
Manny Fernandez, Miami Dolphins legend dies at 79: Here’s what we know
Monfils bids tearful French Open farewell with emotional tribute to wife Elina
Monfils bids tearful French Open farewell with emotional tribute to wife Elina
GTA 6 trailer 3? Fans demand new trailer after release date confirmation
GTA 6 trailer 3? Fans demand new trailer after release date confirmation
Will Levis Privacy Scandal: Mother reveals reality behind 2024 cyberattack
Will Levis Privacy Scandal: Mother reveals reality behind 2024 cyberattack

Popular News

Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’

Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’
an hour ago
US emergency petroleum reserve shrinks as Trump accelerates oil releases

US emergency petroleum reserve shrinks as Trump accelerates oil releases
3 hours ago
Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
4 hours ago