Terence Crawford shuts down comeback rumours despite ‘amazing’ fight offers

Legendary boxer Terence Crawford has firmly shut down any speculation regarding a potential return to the ring.
Despite ongoing rumours and the possibility of “amazing” lucrative offers to compete again, the 38-year-old remains content with his decision to retire following his historic victory over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez last year.
Speaking recently while in Egypt, the undefeated star addressed the constant pressure from the sport to stage a comeback.
“That’s part of boxing when you retire with a lot left in the tank, they want you to come back,” Crawford explained.
He maintained that he has already accomplished everything he set out to do in his storied career, stating, “For me, I don’t have nothing to prove, I don’t have nothing to gain, so therefore, I’m happily retired.”
For Crawford, life after boxing is about prioritizing his long-term well-being and enjoying the fruits of his labor.
Offering a word of wisdom to fellow athletes, he noted, “My thing is, don’t give them everything. Leave with something. That way you have it for something else later on. I’m happy with my decision.”
Crawford now appears focused on enjoying his life outside the ropes.