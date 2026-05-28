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Valve increases Steam Deck OLED prices: New costs and details

New prices reflect the current state of component costs and other global logistical challenges

Valve increases Steam Deck OLED prices: New costs and details
Valve increases Steam Deck OLED prices: New costs and details

Valve has officially increased the prices for its Steam Deck OLED models which are now back in stock after being unavailable for several months.

As of May 27, 2026, the 512GB OLED model has jumped from $549 to $789, while the premium 1TB OLED model has increased from $649 to $949.

The company attributed these significant hikes to ongoing global supply chain struggles. In an official statement, Valve explained:

“Steam Deck itself hasn’t changed; these new prices reflect the current state of component costs and other global logistical challenges across the industry as a whole. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes.”


Industry analysts point toward a severe ongoing shortage of memory and storage components as the primary driver behind the rising costs.

This “RAMageddon” has impacted numerous tech companies forcing price adjustments across the broader electronics market.

While refurbished LCD models currently remain at their previous price points, the costs of refurbished OLED units has also seen an increase.

This sudden shift has raised concerns among fans regarding the potential pricing of Valve’s upcoming, yet-to-be-released hardware, such as the rumored Steam Machine, which may now launch at a higher cost than originally anticipated by consumers. 

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