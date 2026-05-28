Milan Momcilovic withdraws from NBA draft, returns to college

College basketball standout Milan Momcilovic has officially withdrawn from the 2026 NBA Draft, choosing to return for another collegiate season.
The star forward, who spent the last three years at lowa State emerged as one of the most highly sought-after players in the transfer portal after declaring his intent to leave the Cyclones program earlier this spring.
Momcilovic, widely regarded as one of the nation’s premier sharpshooters, averaged 16.9 point and shot a stellar 48.7% from three-point range last season.
Following his performance at the NBA Scouting Combine, where he impressed scouts by making nearly 69% of his shots in drills, he ultimately decided that more time in the college ranks was the best path for his professional development.
Addressing his priorities during the draft process, Momcilovic noted:
“If I return to college, just a fit that I can play well in and hopefully help my chances to go to the NBA the year after that. Hopefully, I’m on a good team that can go far in the tournament.”
He further emphasized his mindset, stating, “I’m not gonna money hunt for like the top school that offers me the most money. I just need a good stop where I can go.”