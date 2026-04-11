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England vs Ireland: Red Roses win in front of record Women’s Six Nations crowd

England’s Red Roses dominate Ireland 33-12 in front of a record 77,120 fans to open their Six Nations defense

England vs Ireland: Red Roses win in front of record Women’s Six Nations crowd
England vs Ireland: Red Roses win in front of record Women’s Six Nations crowd

The Red Roses launched their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a dominant 33-12 victory over Ireland at a packed Allianz Stadium.

In a historic moment for the sport, the match was played in front of 77,120 fans, setting a new all-time attendance record for a Women’s Six Nations fixture.

England, the reigning world champions, showed their class early. Tries from Amu Cokayne and two from Sarah Bern gave the hosts a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Despite several changes to the squad due to injuries and retirements, England’s “entertainer” style remained on display.

England’s Red Roses dominate Ireland 33-12 in front of a record 77,120 fans to open their Six Nations defense
England’s Red Roses dominate Ireland 33-12 in front of a record 77,120 fans to open their Six Nations defense

After the break, Jess Breach and Ellie Kildunne added further scores to secure a bonus-point win and extend England’s incredible winning streak to 34 matches.

Ireland fought back bravely in the second half with late tries from Anna McGann and debutant captain Erin King. However, the day belonged to the hosts.

Reflecting on the atmosphere, England captain Meg Jones said:

“To have this crowd is phenomenal. There were a few nerves but I’m sure we will brush up on that. I’m really proud of the girls, we all fought, dug in and got the victory.”

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