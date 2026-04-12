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Iran’s speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacts after US-Iran talks fail

The top Iranian leader reaffirmed that Iran would continue to pursue what he called 'power diplomacy'

Iran’s speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacts after US-Iran talks fail
Iran’s speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacts after US-Iran talks fail

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated the US failed to gain Tehran’s trust following high-level talks in Islamabad ended without striking a deal.

The negotiations reportedly lasted for nearly 21 hours, aiming to resolve the intense conflict and securing long-term ceasefire after declaration of fragile 2-week ceasefire.

However, both parties departed to their respective countries without any major breakthrough.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf released a statement, which read, Iran entered the negotiations with “good faith and will, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we have no trust in the opposing side. My colleagues on the Iranian delegation Minaab168 raised forward-looking initiatives, but the opposing side ultimately failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations.”

Iran’s speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacts after US-Iran talks fail

“America has understood our logics and principles, and now it’s time for it to decide whether it can earn our trust or not,” Ghalibaf added.

He reaffirmed that Iran would continue to pursue what he called “power diplomacy” alongside resistance to safeguard its national interests.

Iran’s speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacts after US-Iran talks fail

Furthermore, the top Iranian leader expressed gratitude towards Pakistan for facilitating the dialogue, saying “I am also grateful for the efforts of our friendly and brotherly country, Pakistan, in facilitating the process of these negotiations, and I send my regards to the people of Pakistan.”

The peace talks failure raises fresh concerns over stability across the Middle East, as prolonged conflicts already caused severe damage and pushed towards economic turmoil, including volatility in global energy markets.

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