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Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet bring couple goals to Knicks playoff night

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet bring couple goals to Knicks playoff night
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet bring couple goals to Knicks playoff night

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned heads with a stylish courtside date night at the New York Knicks playoff game, stepping out in coordinated looks that quickly sparked buzz online.

On May 25, The Kardashians star and the Wonka star showed off their coordinated style courtside at Game 4 of the Knicks-Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland.

For the outing, Jenner opted for a blue Knicks shirt styled with a black Chanel bag.

On the other hand, Chalamet served his charm in a leather Knicks jacket featuring the team’s logo over a gray T-shirt and silver chain.

The couple were photographed smiling and chatting throughout the game.


Jenner and Chalamet’s latest courtside outing comes weeks after the couple twinned in Knicks-inspired looks at Madison Square Garden during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

For that outing, the couple looked stunning in denim jeans paired with matching orange jackets in support of the New York team.

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023 after reportedly meeting during Paris Fashion Week earlier that year.

After making their public debut at the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, the duo kept sparking dating speculation with appearances at the U.S. Open, the Golden Globes and several NBA games.

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