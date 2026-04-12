IRGC warns military ships as Hormuz stays open

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated the Strait of Hormuz is “open to the harmless passage of civilian vessels” in compliance with international law.
Military vessels approaching the crucial sea will violate the ceasefire and “will be dealt with severely”, the statement said.
This statement comes after US President Donald Trump said the US forces will immediately "begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz".
"At some point, we will reach an 'ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT' basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen," he added.
The above-mentioned developments occurred after US-Iran peace talks failed in Islamabad, Pakistan and could reach an agreement to resolve the intense conflict for regional stability and maintain the global economy.
In a separate post on X, IRGC also threatened enemies of ‘deadly whirlpools’ in Strait of Hormuz.