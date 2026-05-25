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Rory Culkin, Kate Arizmendi introduce newborn with surprising name reveal

The American cinematographer announced she had given birth to her first child with the 'Lords of Chaos' star

Rory Culkin, Kate Arizmendi introduce newborn with surprising name reveal
Rory Culkin, Kate Arizmendi introduce newborn with surprising name reveal

Rory Culkin has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Kate Arizmendi, with the couple also revealing their newborn’s unique name.

On Sunday, May 24, the American cinematographer announced she had given birth to her first child with the Lords of Chaos star, a baby girl named Havoc Moon.

Taking to herInstagram Stories post, Arizmendi, 38, shared a photo of her newborn sleeping in a blanket, revealing her daughter was born on Saturday, May 23.

"Her in the womb while I'm screaming System of a Down," Arizmendi joked in the caption of the photo, adding, "We're so in love with you."

Rory Culkin, Kate Arizmendi introduce newborn with surprising name reveal

In another post, she wrote a sweet caption alongside a photo of her daughter looking wide-eyed into the camera, taken while she was still wrapped in hospital blankets.

"15 mins after pushing her out and so alert and excited about life already," the new mom wrote, adding, "Also hello girl baby Rory."

Rory Culkin, 36, and Kate Arizmendi, who has worked on Swallow and Succession, have been dating since 2023, according to TMZ.

Arizmendi announced her pregnancy in January and later updated her Instagram post after giving birth.

To note, Rory Culkin was previously married to Sarah Scrivener, whom he met on the set of Scream 4.

He is the youngest of the Culkin siblings, including Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin.

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