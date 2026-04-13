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US flight cancellations and delays today: Thousands stranded across major hubs

At least 55 cancellations and 2,345 delays have been reported nationwide today

US flight cancellations and delays today: Thousands stranded across major hubs
US flight cancellations and delays today: Thousands stranded across major hubs

Travelers across the United States are facing a difficult Monday as a new wave of flight disruptions sweeps through major hubs.

According to recent data, at least 55 cancellations and 2,345 delays have been reported nationwide today, April 13, 2026.

Major airports including Chicago O’Hare, Miami and San Francisco are seeing the highest numbers of stranded passengers.

Industry experts say the system is struggling under the weight of staffing shortages and unpredictable weather patterns.

Chicago O’Hare currently leads the country in disruptions while even smaller regional hubs like Billings, Montana, have seen a surprising number of grounded flights.

At least 55 cancellations and 2,345 delays have been reported nationwide today
At least 55 cancellations and 2,345 delays have been reported nationwide today

American Airlines has reportedly experienced the most delays among the “Big Four” carriers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stepped in to manage the volume with reports noting that “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also implemented flow control measures at several points to reduce congestion.”

Meanwhile, the industry continues to face scrutiny over its stability, as analysts observe that “This travel disruption highlights the fragility of the air travel system and the need for greater investment.”

Passengers are strongly advised to check their flight status digitally before heading to the airport.

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